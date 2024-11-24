iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $182.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

