iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $242.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.