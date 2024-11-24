iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $228.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.14 and a fifty-two week high of $233.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

