iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,996,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after buying an additional 178,574 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

