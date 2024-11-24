iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

