iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,942,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $690.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

