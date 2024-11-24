Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

NASDAQ JACK opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.26%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $429,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.