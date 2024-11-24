Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 25,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total transaction of C$377,750.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$15.02 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.60.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins lowered TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

