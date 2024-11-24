Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned 2.10% of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIE stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

