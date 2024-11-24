Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,505,000 after buying an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,284,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,482,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,372,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.30 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

