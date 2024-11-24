Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 20,850 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IMCV stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $674.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

