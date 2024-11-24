Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $455.41 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $516.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.