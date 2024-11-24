Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.