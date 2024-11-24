Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 2,279 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,279 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $15,953.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,825. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.09 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

