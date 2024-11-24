Joseph Ketter Sells 6,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

