Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

