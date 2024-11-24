Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

