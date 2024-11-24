JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441.50 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 439.50 ($5.51). 374,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 934,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.49).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of £526.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,690.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 462.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan European Discovery news, insider James Will acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £44,700 ($56,036.10). 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

