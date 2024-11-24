King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 355 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

