King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Barclays by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $12.97 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

