King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $128.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

