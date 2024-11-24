King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,919 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.71 and a twelve month high of $138.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $127.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.