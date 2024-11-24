King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 296 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $165.67 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.09 and a 52-week high of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

