Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

