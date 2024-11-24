Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 48,692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $228.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.14 and a 12-month high of $233.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

