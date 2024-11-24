Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 565,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 83,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $105.37 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

