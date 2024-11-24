Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

