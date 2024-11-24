Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,733,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 217,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 2.3 %

WMT stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.