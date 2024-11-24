Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,983,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

PSX stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.