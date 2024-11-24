Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,678 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.