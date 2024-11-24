Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $38,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5,134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

