Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. This represents a 60.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,165. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.50%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

