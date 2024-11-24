Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.24% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 526,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 46.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

