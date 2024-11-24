Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 8,389 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDP. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $20.96 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

