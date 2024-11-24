Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,249 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 622,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,944,000 after buying an additional 140,439 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.78. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.88 and a 12 month high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

