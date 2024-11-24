Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $572,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after buying an additional 263,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

