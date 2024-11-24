Lane & Associates LLC Buys 1,418 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 663.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 578,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,133.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 388,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 347,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,794,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,934,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

