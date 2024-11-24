Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $180.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

