Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 362.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

