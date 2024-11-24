Larson Financial Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Home Depot by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Home Depot by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $420.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.31 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.04. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.