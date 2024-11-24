Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.