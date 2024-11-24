Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $297.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $298.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

