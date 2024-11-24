Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 22,237 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,237 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of DFIS opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

