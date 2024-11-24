Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 31,144 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,144 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after buying an additional 1,357,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.