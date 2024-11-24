Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 683 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $309.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $577.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.61 and a 12-month high of $312.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.