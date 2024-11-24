LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

LMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $231,148.66. This represents a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

