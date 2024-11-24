LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

