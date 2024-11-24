Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $542.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

