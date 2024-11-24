LPL Financial LLC Acquires 320,835 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $102,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468,000 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,681,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

