MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 2,539 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,539 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.80, for a total transaction of $306,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,684.80. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
